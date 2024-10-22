News & Insights

GTI Energy Limited Updates Director’s Investment Portfolio

October 22, 2024

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Energy Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Bruce Lane, with the lapse of certain options previously held. The update involves a reduction of 320,381 options, with Lane maintaining significant holdings in ordinary shares and performance rights. This change reflects adjustments in the director’s investment portfolio, which may interest stakeholders monitoring insider activities and market dynamics.

