GTI Energy Issues New Shares on ASX

November 15, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of 2.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, boosting investor interest in the company’s market activities. This move marks a significant step for GTI Energy as it continues to engage with the financial community. The new shares are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), providing potential growth opportunities for investors.

