GTI Energy Director Increases Holdings, Signals Confidence

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR)

Bruce Lane, a director at GTI Energy Limited, has increased his holdings by acquiring additional options, indicating a potential strategic move within the company. This change in Lane’s interest could signal confidence in GTI’s future performance, enticing investors to watch the company’s next steps closely.

