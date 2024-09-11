GTES Enhances Data Center Solutions With New Cooling Hose

Gates Industrial Corporation plc GTES is expanding its data center cooling solutions with the launch of the new Data Master Cooling Hose. This innovative product enhances performance and cleanliness in high-performance computing environments.



Developed through Gates' Eco-Innovation process, this new fluid conveyance solution marks a deeper move into the fast-growing data center liquid cooling sector, driven by the increasing demands of compute-intensive technologies like Artificial Intelligence.



This innovative addition to Gates' fluid conveyance portfolio offers enhanced flexibility and compact design. This development facilitates easier assembly, routing and handling in the footprint-constrained data center market. The growing demand for high-performance data centers has increased the need for reliable liquid cooling solutions. Gates' new Data Master Data Center Cooling Hose addresses this requirement with advancements in materials science thermal management and fluid conveyance.



As a member of the Open Compute Project, GTES continues to adapt to evolving data center requirements and invest in innovative technologies. This strategic focus aims to enhance GTES's offerings in the data center market and potentially support its growth.

GTES’ Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this global manufacturer of innovative, highly-engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions have increased 39.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 32% growth. Earnings estimate for 2024 moved north to $1.32 per share from $1.30 in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism for its growth potential.



The company is benefiting from restructuring and other strategic initiatives and a diversified product portfolio. Also, the emphasis on product innovation and replacement channel customers bode well.

During the second quarter of 2024, the company secured an agreement to extend its partnership with a major national replacement channel partner. This new agreement is expected to ramp up early next year, broadening the company’s market reach for mission-critical products. The expanded partnership aims to drive product conversions and strengthen the firm's presence in a key U.S. geography.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GTES carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are:



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for EME’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an improvement of 46.2% from the prior-year levels.



Granite Construction, Inc. GVA, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, is the largest diversified infrastructure firm in the United States. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.



The consensus estimate for GVA’s 2024 EPS is expected to climb 66.9% year over year. The estimated figure moved up to $5.24 from $4.76 in the past 60 days.



MasTec, Inc. MTZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average.



The consensus estimate for MTZ’s 2024 EPS is expected to rise 53.3% year over year. The estimated figure moved up to $3.02 from $2.94 in the past 60 days.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (GTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.