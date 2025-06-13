Stocks
GTE

$GTE stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 13, 2025

$GTE stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,804,551 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $GTE:

$GTE Insider Trading Activity

$GTE insiders have traded $GTE stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 41 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC EQUINOX has made 38 purchases buying 1,373,562 shares for an estimated $6,047,291 and 0 sales.
  • GARY GUIDRY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,000 shares for an estimated $363,480.
  • DAVID P SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $51,315 and 1 sale selling 4,798 shares for an estimated $24,709.
  • SEBASTIEN MORIN (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 7,430 shares for an estimated $34,698

$GTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $GTE stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

