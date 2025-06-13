$GTE stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTE stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,804,551 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GTE:
$GTE Insider Trading Activity
$GTE insiders have traded $GTE stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 41 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC EQUINOX has made 38 purchases buying 1,373,562 shares for an estimated $6,047,291 and 0 sales.
- GARY GUIDRY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,000 shares for an estimated $363,480.
- DAVID P SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $51,315 and 1 sale selling 4,798 shares for an estimated $24,709.
- SEBASTIEN MORIN (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 7,430 shares for an estimated $34,698
$GTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $GTE stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 625,562 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,084,020
- LM ASSET (IM) INC. added 620,011 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,056,654
- UNIVERSAL- BETEILIGUNGS- UND SERVICEGESELLSCHAFT MBH added 461,526 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,275,323
- EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 326,000 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,607,180
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 311,761 shares (+897.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,536,981
- UBS GROUP AG removed 283,219 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,396,269
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 272,857 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,345,185
