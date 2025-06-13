Markets

GTE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

June 13, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSX: GTE.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.11, changing hands as high as $8.14 per share. Gran Tierra Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Gran Tierra Energy Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GTE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.76 per share, with $14.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.23.

