GTBIF Stock Climbs 17.5% in Three Months: Time to Invest or Cash Out?

Shares of Green Thumb Industries GTBIF, one of the largest cannabis operators in the United States, have gained 17.5% over the past three months, outperforming its cannabis peers.

This rally has been driven by improved regulatory sentiment, following recent federal cannabis rescheduling developments, encouraging Q1 results and aggressive share repurchases.

However, persistent pricing pressure, intensifying competition and continued reliance on the U.S. market remain key challenges. With the stock already up sharply in recent months, investors may be wondering whether there is further upside ahead or if it is time to cash out.

Let’s take a closer look.

Regulatory Progress Is Creating New Opportunities for GTBIF

Green Thumb appears well-positioned to benefit from the gradual evolution of the U.S. cannabis regulatory landscape. The company recently submitted registration applications with the DEA for certain state-licensed medical cannabis operations, following the federal rescheduling of medical cannabis to Schedule III.

One immediate benefit could stem from relief under Internal Revenue Code Section 280E, which has historically prevented cannabis operators from deducting ordinary business expenses because marijuana was classified as a Schedule I substance. The recent changes could provide additional financial flexibility for the medical portion of Green Thumb's business, allowing the company to reinvest more capital into growth initiatives.

While these benefits currently apply primarily to medical cannabis operations, additional upside could emerge if a similar treatment is eventually extended to the adult-use market. Such a scenario would allow cannabis operators to claim standard business deductions on a much larger portion of their sales, potentially boosting profitability and cash generation. Green Thumb, with more than 110 dispensaries across 14 states, appears particularly well-positioned to capitalize on such an opportunity.

GTBIF Is Becoming More Shareholder-Friendly

Green Thumb's capital allocation strategy also reflects management's confidence in the business. The company recently increased its share repurchase authorization by an additional $100 million, signaling that management believes the stock remains undervalued despite its recent rally.

During the first quarter, Green Thumb repurchased about six million shares for $33.3 million. It bought back another 7.4 million shares after the quarter ended, bringing its 2026 repurchases (as of May 6, 2026) to nearly 13.4 million shares. Such aggressive buybacks also underscore one of Green Thumb's biggest strengths relative to many cannabis peers. The company continues to generate strong cash flows, allowing it to return capital to its shareholders while simultaneously investing in future growth opportunities.

GTBIF's Q1 Results Paint a Mixed Picture

Green Thumb delivered encouraging first-quarter results, with revenues increasing 7.4% year over year to $300.2 million, driven by contributions from Minnesota's adult-use market and continued growth in states such as Florida and Connecticut.

Profitability also improved during the quarter, with net income rising to $15.4 million (or EPS of 7 cents) from $8.3 million (or 4 cents per share) in the year-ago period.

However, investors should look beyond the headline numbers. Per management commentary, profit growth was partly aided by a one-time $17 million arbitration settlement and $6.5 million of income associated with the company's related-party equity investment. This suggests that the earnings improvement was not entirely driven by core operations.

The quarter also highlighted some ongoing challenges. Same-store sales declined 0.5% year over year as pricing compression and increased competition continued to weigh on mature cannabis markets.

Competition Is Intensifying for GTBIF

Green Thumb also operates in an increasingly competitive cannabis industry, where rivals are pursuing different strategies to position themselves for long-term growth.

For instance, Cresco Labs CRLBF has started exploring opportunities outside the United States, including its entry into the German medical cannabis market. Expanding internationally could provide Cresco with new growth avenues beyond the increasingly saturated U.S. market.

Meanwhile, Trulieve Cannabis TRLV continues to strengthen its domestic position through improving profitability. In the recently reported first quarter, TRLV returned to profitability, posting earnings of 2 cents per share compared with a loss of 16 cents in the year-ago period, highlighting its ability to compete aggressively in key U.S. markets.

GTBIF Stock Performance and Estimates

Shares of Green Thumb have outperformed the industry year to date, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Movements in EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been mixed over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play GTBIF Stock Now?

Green Thumb remains one of the better-positioned U.S. cannabis operators, benefiting from improving regulatory sentiment, strong sales growth and shareholder-friendly capital allocation initiatives. Potential 280E tax relief could also provide an additional boost to profitability going forward.

However, investors may still want to maintain a wait-and-watch approach. Pricing pressure remains elevated, competition continues to intensify, and Green Thumb remains heavily reliant on the U.S. market.

Analyst sentiment also reflects this balanced outlook. While earnings estimates for 2026 have moved higher over the past 60 days, estimates for 2027 have edged lower, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the near-term regulatory tailwinds but cautious about the company's longer-term growth trajectory.

Overall, Green Thumb appears well-positioned for the long term, but the investment story is still evolving. Existing investors may consider holding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, while new investors may prefer to wait for clearer signs that regulatory benefits are translating into sustained earnings growth.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.