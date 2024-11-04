News & Insights

GT Resources Unveils Promising Nickel Discoveries

November 04, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Palladium One Mining (TSE:GT) has released an update.

GT Resources has reported promising results from its Canalask Nickel-Copper Project in Yukon, revealing a substantial nickel intercept with additional palladium and gold mineralization. This discovery indicates potential for a larger nickel sulphide accumulation, which the company plans to explore further in 2025.

