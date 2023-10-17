GT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.36, changing hands as high as $12.53 per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.66 per share, with $16.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.55.
