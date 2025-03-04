GT Biopharma's Dr. Jeffrey Miller to Present on Tri-Specific Killer Engagers at Innate Killer Summit

GT Biopharma announces Dr. Jeffrey Miller's participation at the Innate Killer Summit, discussing advancements in NK cell therapy.

Quiver AI Summary

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced that Dr. Jeffrey Miller from the University of Minnesota Medical School will be speaking at the 10th Anniversary of the Innate Killer Summit in San Diego on March 4, 2025. His presentation will focus on the benefits of the company's TriKE® platform in enhancing natural killer (NK) cell activity through tri-specific killer engagers, discussing the preclinical and clinical data from ongoing studies. GTB-3650, GT Biopharma's second-generation TriKE, is currently undergoing a Phase 1 dose escalation study for patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and the company expects to share initial study data later in 2025.

Potential Positives

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, a notable expert in immunology, is set to present at a prominent conference, showcasing the advantages of the Company's innovative TriKE® platform, which may enhance its credibility and visibility in the industry.

The ongoing Phase 1 study of GTB-3650 for hematological malignancies demonstrates the Company's advancement in clinical trials, with enrollment proceeding as expected, indicating progress in their development pipeline.

GT Biopharma holds an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota, strengthening its collaboration and potential for future innovations using TriKE® technology.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on clinical trial outcomes may present significant risks; initial data from the ongoing Phase 1 study is not expected until 2025, potentially delaying investor confidence.

Limited enrollment in the current trial (approximately 14 patients) raises concerns about the robustness and reliability of the data generated.

The necessity of disclosing forward-looking statements suggests a high level of uncertainty related to the company's future performance and market conditions.

FAQ

What is GT Biopharma's focus in immuno-oncology?

GT Biopharma focuses on developing therapeutics using its proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform to enhance cancer treatment.

Who is presenting at the Innate Killer Summit?

Dr. Jeffrey Miller from the University of Minnesota will present on Tri-Specific Killer Engagers at the summit.

When is the Innate Killer Summit taking place?

The Innate Killer Summit is being held from March 3-5, 2025, in San Diego, CA.

What is GTB-3650 and its current status?

GTB-3650 is a second-generation TriKE currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study for hematological malignancies.

Where can I find more information about GT Biopharma's studies?

Detailed information about GT Biopharma's studies can be found at clinicaltrials.gov with identifier NCT06594445.

$GTBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $GTBP stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE



®



natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, today announced that Jeffrey Miller, MD



1



from the University of Minnesota Medical School



2



will participate as an expert speaker at the 10th Anniversary of the Innate Killer Summit being held March 3-5, 2025 in San Diego, CA.







10th Anniversary of the Innate Killer Summit











Title:





Showcasing Advantages of Tri-Specific Killer Engagers to Turbocharge NK Recruitment & Potency









Date:





Tuesday, March 4, 2025









Time:





1:30 pm PT









Participant:





Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD, Deputy Director, Masonic Cancer Center, Co-Leader Immunology Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School & Consulting Senior Medical Director, GT Biopharma





















Dr. Miller will speak to the mechanisms by which tri-specific engagers enhance NK cell activity, their unique ability to work synergistically with NK cells to improve cytotoxicity and increase cytokine release, and the preclinical and clinical data shown to date.





GTB-3650, GT Biopharma’s wholly owned second-generation TriKE, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in patients with hematological malignancies. Enrollment is proceeding as expected, marking consistent advancement in the trial which will evaluate GTB-3650 in up to approximately 14 patients (seven cohorts) with relapsed or refractory (r/r) CD33 expressing hematologic malignancies, including refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The company anticipates sharing initial data from the study in 2025. More details can be found on clinicaltrials.gov with the identifier:







NCT06594445







.







About GT Biopharma, Inc.







GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE



®



NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE



®



platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE



®



technology. For more information, please visit







gtbiopharma.com









.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





TriKE



®



is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.







Investor Relations Contact:









LifeSci Advisors







Corey Davis, Ph.D.









cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com













212-915-2577







1



Dr. Miller is the Consulting Senior Medical Director at GT Biopharma and holds stock and options in GTBP.







2



The University of Minnesota, pursuant to its license agreement with GT Biopharma, is entitled to receive royalties should commercial sales of GTB-3650 be realized. This interest has been reviewed and managed by the University of Minnesota in accordance with its conflict of interest policies.



