News & Insights

BioTech
GTBP

GT Biopharma Withdraws S-1 Filing With SEC, Halting Plans For Upcoming Securities Offering

February 25, 2025 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP), on Tuesday announced it has filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC to withdraw its Form S-1 Registration Statement (File No. 333-284032), which was originally filed on December 23, 2024.

The company stated that the Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with the offering described in the filing.

As a result, GT Biopharma is no longer pursuing this offering at this time.

This decision comes as GT Biopharma continues to focus on the development of its proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform, which aims to enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer. GT Biopharma remains committed to advancing its immuno-oncology therapeutic products and expanding its exclusive partnership with the University of Minnesota for TriKE technology.

The company emphasized that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, and no securities will be offered or sold in jurisdictions where such actions would be unlawful.

Currently, GTBP is trading at $2.34 up by 16.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GTBP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.