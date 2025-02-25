GT Biopharma Withdraws S-1 Filing With SEC, Halting Plans For Upcoming Securities Offering

(RTTNews) - GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP), on Tuesday announced it has filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC to withdraw its Form S-1 Registration Statement (File No. 333-284032), which was originally filed on December 23, 2024.

The company stated that the Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with the offering described in the filing.

As a result, GT Biopharma is no longer pursuing this offering at this time.

This decision comes as GT Biopharma continues to focus on the development of its proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform, which aims to enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer. GT Biopharma remains committed to advancing its immuno-oncology therapeutic products and expanding its exclusive partnership with the University of Minnesota for TriKE technology.

The company emphasized that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, and no securities will be offered or sold in jurisdictions where such actions would be unlawful.

Currently, GTBP is trading at $2.34 up by 16.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

