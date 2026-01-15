Markets
GTBP

GT Biopharma Submits IND For GTB-5550 TriKE To Treat Solid Tumors

January 15, 2026 — 09:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) on Thursday said it has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for GTB-5550 TriKE, designed to target B7-H3 expressing solid tumor cancers.

A Phase 1 trial of GTB-5550 for multiple solid tumors is planned for 2026.

The company is also conducting a Phase 1 study of GTB-3650 in myeloid blood cancers, with the next data readout expected in the first half of 2026.

GT Biopharma reported a preliminary, unaudited cash balance of approximately $7 million as of December 31, 2025, which is expected to extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GTBP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.