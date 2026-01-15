GT Biopharma Submits IND For GTB-5550 TriKE To Treat Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) on Thursday said it has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for GTB-5550 TriKE, designed to target B7-H3 expressing solid tumor cancers.

A Phase 1 trial of GTB-5550 for multiple solid tumors is planned for 2026.

The company is also conducting a Phase 1 study of GTB-3650 in myeloid blood cancers, with the next data readout expected in the first half of 2026.

GT Biopharma reported a preliminary, unaudited cash balance of approximately $7 million as of December 31, 2025, which is expected to extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2026.

