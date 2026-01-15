GT Biopharma Submits IND For GTB-5550 TriKE, Targeting B7-H3 Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) has submitted its investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA for GTB-5550 TriKE, a novel natural killer (NK) cell engager designed to target B7-H3 expressing solid tumors.

A New Approach to Solid Tumors

Solid tumors remain one of the most challenging areas in oncology, accounting for a significant portion of the estimated $362 billion global cancer market. B7-H3, an immune checkpoint protein, is highly expressed across multiple tumor types, including prostate, ovarian, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers.

GTB-5550 aims to harness NK cells to directly attack new therapeutic avenue for patients with limited treatment option.

Trial Design

The planned Phase 1 basket trial will begin in 2026 and test GTB-5550 across seven metastatic disease cohorts. The study will feature subcutaneous dosing, a more patient-friendly approach compared to traditional intravenous infusions. The trial will include a dose-escalation phase to determine the maximum tolerated dose, followed by expansion cohorts to evaluate safety and early efficacy signals. Patients will be monitored for progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) over a 12-month period.

GTB-5550 is built on GT Biopharma's proprietary TriKE platform, a tri-specific NK cell engager composed of:

•A nanobody arm that activates NK cells via CD16.

•An IL-15 linker to drive NK cell proliferation and survival.

•A nanobody arm that specifically binds B7-H3 on tumor cells.

This dual nanobody design represents the company's first TriKE to advance with subcutaneous administration, potentially improving tolerability and convenience for patients.

Near-term Catalyst

GT Biopharma is already enrolling patients in a Phase 1 trial of GTB-3650 for myeloid blood cancers, with data expected in the first half of 2026. Learnings from that program are expected to inform the GTB-5550 trial, which targets a patient population "orders of magnitude larger" than the hematologic cancer setting, according to CEO Michael Breen.

Financial Position

The company reported a preliminary, unaudited cash balance of approximately $7 million as of December 31, 2025, anticipated to extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2026. GTBP has traded between $0.54 and $3.85 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.71, up 8.82%.

