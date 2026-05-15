BioTech
GTBP

GT Biopharma Records Q1 Loss Of $2 Mln; Advances GTB-3650 In Phase 1 Trial For Leukemia

May 15, 2026 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, on Friday announced first quarter results and provided updates on its developing pipeline.

The company is advancing cancer therapeutics through its proprietary Tetra-specific killer engager natural killer (TriKE NK) cell engager platform to utilize the patient's NK immune cells to fight cancer.

Q1 2026:

The company recorded a net loss of $2.83 million, or $0.11 per share in Q1 2026, while in the same period of 2025 the net loss was $0.78 million, or $0.33 per share. Losses were incurred due to higher losses from operations, amounting to $2.8 million, and interest expenses of $0.06 million.

Research and development expenses (R&D) were $0.41 million, considerably lower than the $1.09 million reported in the previous year, due to reduced preclinical costs.

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2026, amounted to $8.92 million.

Pipeline Highlights:

The company is advancing GTB-3650 TriKE in treating CD33-positive malignancies, including refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Enrollment in the Phase 1 trial is ongoing, and the study will evaluate safety, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, in vivo expansion of natural killer cells, and clinical activity.

GTB-5550 TriKE is a nanobody targeting B7H3 positive solid tumors, administered through a subcutaneous injection. The Phase 1a trial will determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and the Phase 1b trial will enroll patients with various tumor types, including castration-resistant prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer, to determine safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

GTBP is currently trading at $0.40, down 7.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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