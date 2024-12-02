GT Biopharma initiated with a Buy at Roth MKM

Roth MKM initiated coverage of GT Biopharma (GTBP) with a Buy rating and $11 price target Clinical-stage GT is developing unique precision therapeutic agents using camelid-derived nanobodies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the drugs are designed to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders, and the versatility of these nanobodies enables them to be engineered for optimal therapeutic effects, offering potential benefits such as reduced side effects and more convenient routes of delivery.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTBP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.