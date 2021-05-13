GT Biopharma (GTBP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

We expect investors to focus on GT Biopharma, Inc.’s GTBP progress with its TriKE product candidate, GTB-3550, when it reports first-quarter 2021 results.

The company started trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market following its initial public offering in February 2021.

Shares of GT Biopharma have rallied 79.3% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 6.5%.



Factors to Note

GT Biopharma is engaged in developing novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) technology platform which helps in generating therapies designed to enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s own natural killer cells, or NK cells.

In the absence of an approved product, pipeline development remains the key focus for GT Biopharma.

GTB-3550 is the company’s first TriKE product candidate, and is being developed for treating high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In March 2021, the company announced updated interim results from the phase I/II Expansion study on GTB-3550 for both the indications.

Data from the same showed that treatment with GTB-3550 led to a 63.7% reduction in bone marrow blast levels. Also, no patient treated till date has shown signs of any grade of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) across all dose cohorts. We expect more updates on the same at the upcoming earnings call.

Meanwhile, the company currently has three TriKE product candidates which are in early-stage clinical development targeting cancers expressing HER2 (GTB-6550), PD-L1 (GTB-4550) and B7H3 (GTB-5550). These candidates will be evaluated for the treatment of multiple cancer indications, such as breast, lung, gastric, colorectal and ovarian. Investors will be keen to get more updates on these early-stage candidates at the upcoming conference call.

Activities related to the development of GTB-3550 and other pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GT Biopharma this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: GT Biopharma’s Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 25 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: GT Biopharma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

GT Biopharma, Inc. Price and Consensus



GT Biopharma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GT Biopharma, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of an earnings beat.

BeyondSpring Inc. BYSI with an Earnings ESP of +14.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AVROBIO, Inc. AVRO with an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. FBIO with an Earnings ESP of +10.58% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO): Free Stock Analysis Report



OXIS International Inc. (GTBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.