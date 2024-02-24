GT Biopharma (GTBP) Price Target Increased by 2900.00% to 153.00

The average one-year price target for GT Biopharma (NasdaqCM:GTBP) has been revised to 153.00 / share. This is an increase of 2,900.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,843.30% from the latest reported closing price of 3.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in GT Biopharma. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTBP is 0.00%, a decrease of 43.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 3,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 804K shares representing 58.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 596K shares representing 43.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 337K shares representing 24.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 301K shares representing 21.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBP by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 276K shares representing 20.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GT Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology.

