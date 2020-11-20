GSX Techedu Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GSX

In trading on Friday, shares of GSX Techedu Inc (Symbol: GSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.52, changing hands as low as $53.75 per share. GSX Techedu Inc shares are currently trading down about 20.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.80 per share, with $141.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.68.

