GSX Group’s New Digital Securities Venue Tokenizes First Client Shares

Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) Groupâs digital securities platform has tokenized the shares of a client for the first time.

The recently launched blockchain-based venue, GRID, allows for the tokenization of securities using GSX Groupâs native STACS network. In this inaugural issuance, shares for adtech firm tribeOS were created and distributed digitally.

STACS is a scalable digital ledger network layer that âstacks on top of existing financial institutionsâ and facilitates tokenization of the financial services industry, GSX Group said in a press release Wednesday.

Related: ASXâs Long-in-the-Works DLT Plan on Ice Amid Coronavirus Concerns

âWe are excited to have completed the successful digitalization of tribeOSâ shares,â said Nick Cowan, GSX Group CEO. âTribeOS is the first issuer to utilize our GRID venue, and we look forward to welcoming further pioneering companies who wish to push the boundaries of innovation and accelerate the adoption of blockchain within the capital markets.â

With blockchain initiatives like GRID and STACS, GSX Group said itâs working to help move the capital markets away from âthe cumbersome and costly legacy infrastructureâ and make traditional financial structures more interoperable.

âOur ambition is to deliver dynamic cost-saving solutions, broaden the accessibility of capital, and help issuers in terms of speed-to-market,â Cowan said.

See also: National Stock Exchange of Australia Plans DLT Platform to Compete With ASX

Related: Asset Ratings Giant Morningstar Takes First Plunge Into Blockchain Securities

Last year, the Gibraltar Stock Exchange began allowing financial firms to list blockchain-based securities on its GSX Global Market platform. It said then that its existing regulatory permissions from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) cover the use of blockchain or distributed ledger technology.

âUsing the GRID to create and deploy our shares in digital form allows for a quick and cost-effective route into the digital space,â tribeOS CEO Matt Gallant said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.