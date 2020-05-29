GSX Group’s New Digital Securities Venue Tokenizes First Client Shares
Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) Groupâs digital securities platform has tokenized the shares of a client for the first time.
The recently launched blockchain-based venue, GRID, allows for the tokenization of securities using GSX Groupâs native STACS network. In this inaugural issuance, shares for adtech firm tribeOS were created and distributed digitally.
STACS is a scalable digital ledger network layer that âstacks on top of existing financial institutionsâ and facilitates tokenization of the financial services industry, GSX Group said in a press release Wednesday.
Related: ASXâs Long-in-the-Works DLT Plan on Ice Amid Coronavirus Concerns
âWe are excited to have completed the successful digitalization of tribeOSâ shares,â said Nick Cowan, GSX Group CEO. âTribeOS is the first issuer to utilize our GRID venue, and we look forward to welcoming further pioneering companies who wish to push the boundaries of innovation and accelerate the adoption of blockchain within the capital markets.â
With blockchain initiatives like GRID and STACS, GSX Group said itâs working to help move the capital markets away from âthe cumbersome and costly legacy infrastructureâ and make traditional financial structures more interoperable.
âOur ambition is to deliver dynamic cost-saving solutions, broaden the accessibility of capital, and help issuers in terms of speed-to-market,â Cowan said.
See also: National Stock Exchange of Australia Plans DLT Platform to Compete With ASX
Related: Asset Ratings Giant Morningstar Takes First Plunge Into Blockchain Securities
Last year, the Gibraltar Stock Exchange began allowing financial firms to list blockchain-based securities on its GSX Global Market platform. It said then that its existing regulatory permissions from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) cover the use of blockchain or distributed ledger technology.
âUsing the GRID to create and deploy our shares in digital form allows for a quick and cost-effective route into the digital space,â tribeOS CEO Matt Gallant said.
Related Stories
- NBA Player Spencer Dinwiddie Taps Broker-Dealer in Push to Tokenize Sports Contracts
- BIS Paper Reckons With P2P Payments, Tokenized Securities, Central Bank Digital Currencies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.