News & Insights

Stocks

GSTechnologies Announces Major Shareholding Change

November 28, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GB:GST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GSTechnologies Ltd has announced a significant change in its voting rights, with CHONG LOONG FATT GARIES acquiring 4.86% of the company’s shares as of 25th November 2024. This acquisition marks a noteworthy adjustment in the ownership structure of the company, capturing the attention of investors interested in stock movements and corporate governance.

For further insights into GB:GST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.