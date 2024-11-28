GSTechnologies Announces Major Shareholding Change

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GB:GST) has released an update.

GSTechnologies Ltd has announced a significant change in its voting rights, with CHONG LOONG FATT GARIES acquiring 4.86% of the company’s shares as of 25th November 2024. This acquisition marks a noteworthy adjustment in the ownership structure of the company, capturing the attention of investors interested in stock movements and corporate governance.

