GSS Energy Secures SGX Nod for Large Rights Issue

November 24, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

GSS Energy Limited (SG:41F) has released an update.

GSS Energy Limited has received approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for its proposed rights issue, allowing the company to offer up to 607,222,761 new shares at S$0.013 each. This rights issue is designed to provide shareholders with nine new shares for every ten existing shares they hold. The move aims to strengthen the company’s capital base, attracting investors interested in stock expansion opportunities.

