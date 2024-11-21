News & Insights

GSS Energy Ends Joint Venture Plans

November 21, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

GSS Energy Limited (SG:41F) has released an update.

GSS Energy Limited has announced the termination of a joint venture agreement between its subsidiary, Giken Mobility, and MUCharging (Macau) Limited. The joint venture was initially planned with MECOM Power and Construction Limited, but both parties have mutually agreed not to proceed. The termination is not expected to impact GSS Energy’s financial metrics significantly this year.

