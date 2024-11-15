GSS Energy Clarifies Rights Issue Announcement

GSS Energy Limited (SG:41F) has released an update.

GSS Energy Limited has corrected typographical errors in its recent announcement regarding a proposed rights issue of up to 607.2 million new shares. The company clarified the implications of both maximum and minimum subscription scenarios on its share capital. This move is crucial for investors evaluating potential changes in the company’s capital structure.

