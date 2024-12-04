News & Insights

GSP Resource Unveils Alwin Project Mineral Estimate

December 04, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

GSP Resource (TSE:GSPR) has released an update.

GSP Resource Corp. has announced its first mineral resource estimate for the Alwin Project in British Columbia, highlighting its potential as an open pit copper, silver, and gold resource. The project, located in a region with significant mining activity, shows promising expansion opportunities with both open pit and underground mining prospects. GSP aims to enhance the project’s value with further exploration and drilling.

