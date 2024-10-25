GSP Resource Announces New Private Placement Initiative

GSP Resource (TSE:GSPR) has released an update.

GSP Resource Corp. is launching a private placement offering up to 2 million flow-through units at $0.14 per unit, aiming to raise $280,000 for exploration work on its Alwin Mine project. This initiative focuses on critical minerals and intends to leverage the Canadian Mineral Exploration Tax Credit. The terms include an option for subscribers to purchase additional shares and potential finder’s fees in adherence to TSX Venture Exchange policies.

For further insights into TSE:GSPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.