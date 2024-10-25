News & Insights

GSP Resource Announces New Private Placement Initiative

October 25, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

GSP Resource (TSE:GSPR) has released an update.

GSP Resource Corp. is launching a private placement offering up to 2 million flow-through units at $0.14 per unit, aiming to raise $280,000 for exploration work on its Alwin Mine project. This initiative focuses on critical minerals and intends to leverage the Canadian Mineral Exploration Tax Credit. The terms include an option for subscribers to purchase additional shares and potential finder’s fees in adherence to TSX Venture Exchange policies.

