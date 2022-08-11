GSM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ferroglobe PLC (Symbol: GSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.65, changing hands as high as $6.84 per share. Ferroglobe PLC shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSM's low point in its 52 week range is $4.53 per share, with $11.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.66.

