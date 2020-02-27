GSLC Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the GSLC ETF (Symbol: GSLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.25, changing hands as low as $61.00 per share. GSLC shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSLC's low point in its 52 week range is $54.75 per share, with $68.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.35.

