GSLC Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the GSLC ETF (Symbol: GSLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.63, changing hands as high as $84.37 per share. GSLC shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GSLC's low point in its 52 week range is $73.5818 per share, with $90.4099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.46.
