GSLC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the GSLC ETF (Symbol: GSLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.46, changing hands as low as $87.57 per share. GSLC shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSLC's low point in its 52 week range is $74 per share, with $95.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.59.

