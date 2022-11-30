GSLC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the GSLC ETF (Symbol: GSLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.20, changing hands as high as $80.77 per share. GSLC shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSLC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.5149 per share, with $95.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.88.

