GSLC Enters Oversold Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the GSLC ETF (Symbol: GSLC) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $84.18 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of GSLC, the RSI reading has hit 29.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.7. A bullish investor could look at GSLC's 29.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), GSLC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.5149 per share, with $90.4099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.25. GSLC shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day.
