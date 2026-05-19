GSL to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Global Ship Lease GSL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 22, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL’s first-quarter 2026 earnings per share has remained flat at $2.40 over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for earnings implies a 5.7% decrease from the year ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $190.9 million, indicating a 0.02% decline on a year over year basis.

GSL has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, delivering an average beat of 14.2%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for GSL this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced GSL’s Q1 Performance

We expect GSL’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been significantly impacted by rising operating expenses. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have materially affected the company’s performance in the March-end quarter.

On the contrary, the company’s top-line performance in the March-end quarter is expected to have been strengthened by robust revenue growth across all segments, further supported by its proactive fleet optimization strategy.

What Our Model Says About GSL

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Global Ship Lease this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

GSL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in the March-end quarter were $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, reflecting a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenues per load in select highway-related businesses.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.