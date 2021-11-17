Markets
GSK

GSK,Vir Biotechnology Win $1 Bln US Govt Contract For Covid Antibody Drug Sotrovimab

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) on Wednesday said they securedd US government contract of about $1 billion to purchase their Covid-19 treatment, sotrovimab.

GSK is expected to supply these doses to the US government by December 17, 2021. Further, the government will have the option to purchase additional doses through March 2022.

The FDA had granted emergency use authorization for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients, in May 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK VIR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular