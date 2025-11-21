Markets
ANAB

GSK's Tesaro Sues AnaptysBio Over Jemperli License Dispute

November 21, 2025 — 02:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK), a biopharmaceutical company's subsidiary Tesaro, Inc. (TSRO), on Friday announced that it has filed litigation in the Delaware Chancery Court against AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), alleging a material breach of their license agreement covering the oncology drug Jemperli or dostarlimab.

Tesaro says that AnaptysBio's recent actions violate the 2014 agreement, giving it the right to terminate the existing license, secure a perpetual and irrevocable licence to dostarlimab, and reduce related royalties and milestone payments by 50 percent.

The lawsuit follows AnaptysBio's claims that Tesaro failed to meet certain contractual obligations and that it intends to revoke Tesaro's license.

GSK and Tesaro say the allegations from AnaptysBio are entirely without merit.

GSK and Tesaro continue to advance a broad clinical program evaluating dostarlimab in additional cancers, including rectal, colon, and head and neck.

Jemperli is approved in more than 35 countries for certain endometrial cancers, with strong growth driven by recent label expansions in the U.S. and EU.

GSK closed trading 0.50% lesser at $46.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.

AnaptysBio closed the regular trading session on November 20, 2025, at $37.66, up $0.65 or 1.76%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price decreased to $36.43, gaining $1.23 or 3.27%, as of 2.25 AM EST.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANAB
GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.