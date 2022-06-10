GSK

GSK's RSV vaccine succeeds in late-stage trial for older adults

Contributor
Natalie Grover Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

GSK's vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was successful in a late-stage trial involving older adults, the company said on Friday.

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - GSK's GSK.L vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was successful in a late-stage trial involving older adults, the company said on Friday.

The British drugmaker said it expects to submit regulatory applications for the vaccine in the second half of 2022.

RSV is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, but vaccine development has been plagued by setbacks for decades.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; editing by Jason Neely)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters