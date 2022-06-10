GSK's RSV vaccine succeeds in late-stage trial for older adults

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - GSK's GSK.L vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was successful in a late-stage trial involving older adults, the company said on Friday.

The British drugmaker said it expects to submit regulatory applications for the vaccine in the second half of 2022.

RSV is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, but vaccine development has been plagued by setbacks for decades.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; editing by Jason Neely)

