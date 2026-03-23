GSK's Risvutatug Rezetecan Gets Japan Orphan Drug Tag for Lung Cancer

GSK plc GSK announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to risvutatug rezetecan, its investigational B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”), for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). This designation marks the sixth global regulatory recognition for risvutatug rezetecan.

The ODD is based on positive preliminary data from the phase I ARTEMIS-001 study, which demonstrated durable responses in patients with extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC).

GSK licensed exclusive global rights (excluding the Chinese mainland) to risvutatug rezetecan from Chinese biotech Hansoh Pharma in December 2023.

Over the past year, GSK’s shares have surged 34.4% compared with the industry’s 9.1% growth.



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GSK’s Risvutatug Rezetecan Wins Multiple Designations

Risvutatug rezetecan has received several other expedited designations to accelerate its development and regulatory review in solid tumors with transformational potential. In December, the FDA granted ODD for the treatment of SCLC, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted ODD in October for the treatment of pulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma, which includes SCLC.

Previously, the EMA had awarded PRIME designation for relapsed or refractory ES-SCLC. The drug also earned the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for relapsed or refractory ES-SCLC and osteosarcoma.

Development Plan for Risvutatug Rezetecan

GSK continues to advance risvutatug rezetecan through late- and mid-stage clinical development. A global phase III study evaluating risvutatug rezetecan in relapsed ES-SCLC began in August 2025 and is ongoing. Another phase III study is evaluating the drug for osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer. Early- to mid-stage studies are underway to assess its potential in several other cancers, such as non-small-cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer.

Lung cancer remains the second most prevalent cancer in Japan, with SCLC accounting for approximately 10% to 15% of all cases. Among these patients, nearly 70% have extensive-stage disease, characterized by widespread tumor dissemination. Most patients with ES-SCLC relapse after initial treatment, with survival times often measured in months rather than years.

GSK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87. CPRX shares have gained 19.1% over the past year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.06 to $1.75. LQDA shares have surged 132.5% over the past year.

Liquidia Corporation’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing in the remaining two, with the average surprise being 39.38%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $8.28 to $8.99 for 2026. Over the past year, shares of ANIP have rallied 13.1%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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