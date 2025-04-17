GSK's Pentavalent Meningococcal Jab Recommended for Use by ACIP

GSK plc GSK announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC”) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (“ACIP”) voted favorably, recommending the use of Penmenvy (Meningococcal Groups A, B, C, W, and Y Vaccine) as part of the adolescent meningococcal vaccination schedule.

ACIP has recommended a single dose of Penmenvy to protect individuals of more than 10 years of age in the United States against disease-causing serogroups of Neisseria meningitidis (A, B, C, W and Y). The recommendation is an alternative to administering meningococcal serogroups A, C, W and Y (MenACWY) and meningococcal serogroup B (MenB) vaccines separately during the same visit, usually at age 16.

Adopting this treatment approach could sharply cut the number of injections needed, likely increasing the share of adolescents who complete the two-dose regimen and, in turn, provide broader protection against the five key meningococcal serogroups, for which the U.S. CDC has previously issued recommendations.

Please note that ACIP recommendations are subject to review and, if approved, will be published as official CDC guidelines.

US Approval of GSK’s Pentavalent MenABCWY Meningococcal Jab

Approved by the FDA in February 2025, GSK’s Penmenvy is an intramuscular injectable suspension indicated in the United States for active immunization against invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, B, C, W and Y in patients aged 10-25 years. The approval was based on the success of two late-stage studies that evaluated the vaccine’s safety, tolerability and immune response in the above patient population.

Importantly, Penmenvy integrates the antigenic components of GSK’s two widely used meningococcal vaccines, Bexsero (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine) and Menveo (Meningococcal [Groups A, C, Y, and W-135] Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine).

Bexsero is currently approved in more than 55 countries and has recorded sales of £1 billion in 2024, representing year-over-year growth of 23%. Menveo, on the other hand, is approved in more than 60 countries and has recorded sales of £387 million in 2024, which was up 5% from the year-ago figure.

MenB is the leading cause of invasive meningococcal disease among adolescents. However, vaccination rates remain low, as only 13% of 17-year-olds have completed the recommended two-dose series and just 32% have received at least one dose, according to 2023 CDC data.

