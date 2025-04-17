GSK's Penmenvy Receives US Advisory Committee's Positive Backing For 5-in-1 Meningococcal Vaccine

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Thursday that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to recommend use of Penmenvy (Meningococcal Groups A, B, C, W, and Y Vaccine) as part of the adolescent meningococcal vaccination schedule.

The Committee voted to recommend that persons over 10 years old receive a single dose of Penmenvy as an alternative to separate administration of meningococcal serogroups A, C, W and Y (MenACWY) and meningococcal serogroup B (MenB) vaccinations when both vaccines would be given on the same clinic visit, typically at age 16.

This recommendation, if adopted, will allow for vaccination against serogroups A, B, C, W and Y in fewer doses, could simplify meningococcal vaccination delivery and could improve immunisation rates, the company said.

GSK's MenABCWY vaccine combines the antigenic components of the Company's two well-established meningococcal vaccines-Bexsero (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine) and Menveo (Meningococcal [Groups A, C, Y, and W-135] Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine).

in February 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration approved GSK's MenABCWY vaccine for use in individuals aged 10 through 25 years.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

