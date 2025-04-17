Markets
GSK

GSK's Penmenvy Receives US Advisory Committee's Positive Backing For 5-in-1 Meningococcal Vaccine

April 17, 2025 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Thursday that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to recommend use of Penmenvy (Meningococcal Groups A, B, C, W, and Y Vaccine) as part of the adolescent meningococcal vaccination schedule.

The Committee voted to recommend that persons over 10 years old receive a single dose of Penmenvy as an alternative to separate administration of meningococcal serogroups A, C, W and Y (MenACWY) and meningococcal serogroup B (MenB) vaccinations when both vaccines would be given on the same clinic visit, typically at age 16.

This recommendation, if adopted, will allow for vaccination against serogroups A, B, C, W and Y in fewer doses, could simplify meningococcal vaccination delivery and could improve immunisation rates, the company said.

GSK's MenABCWY vaccine combines the antigenic components of the Company's two well-established meningococcal vaccines-Bexsero (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine) and Menveo (Meningococcal [Groups A, C, Y, and W-135] Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine).

in February 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration approved GSK's MenABCWY vaccine for use in individuals aged 10 through 25 years.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.