BioTech

GSK's Nucala Approved In China For Adult COPD Treatment

January 05, 2026 — 02:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) as add-on maintenance treatment of adult patients with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils.

The approval was based on data from the positive MATINEE and METREX phase III trials. Across these trials, mepolizumab showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in the annualised rate of moderate/severe exacerbations versus placebo plus standard of care in a wide spectrum of COPD patients with an eosinophilic phenotype.

Mepolizumab is already approved in China as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older, as well as for adults with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis. It is currently approved for use in COPD in the US. Regulatory submissions are under review globally, including in Europe where mepolizumab was recently granted a positive CHMP opinion in COPD.

GSK closed trading on January 2 at $49.63, up $0.59 or 1.20%. In overnight trading at 12:48 AM EST, the stock eased slightly to $49.43, down $0.20 or 0.40%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.