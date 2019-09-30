GSK's Niraparib Extends PFS In Newly Diagnosed Advanced Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK.L, GSK) said that the late-stage PRIMA trial of Zejula or niraparib showed a PARP inhibitor significantly improves progression-free survival, regardless of biomarker status, when given as monotherapy in women with first-line platinum responsive advanced ovarian cancer.

The PRIMA study demonstrates that niraparib treatment resulted in a 38% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in the overall study population when compared to placebo.

The company noted that women in both the HR-deficient ('HRD positive') and HR-proficient ('HRD negative') subgroups experienced a clinically meaningful and statistically significant benefit.

Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President R&D, GSK said, "Ovarian cancer is the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women worldwide and women with this devastating disease have a five-year survival rate of less than 50%. PRIMA is a landmark study as we believe these data have the potential to fundamentally change how women with ovarian cancer are treated."

In a separate press release, GlaxoSmithKline said GSK3359609, an inducible T cell co-stimulatory (ICOS) agonist antibody designed to selectively enhance T cell function, showed promising anti-tumour activity in combination with pembrolizumab in PD-1/L1 naive patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Findings from the INDUCE-1 study also suggested GSK3359609 has single agent activity in patients with PD-1/L1 experienced HNSCC.

The safety and tolerability profile of GSK3359609 was consistent with the results reported in the dose escalation phase of INDUCE-1, the company said in a statement.

The INDUCE-1 study was conducted pursuant to an agreement between GSK and Merck & Co, Inc. GSK is continuing its relationship with MSD to support the INDUCE-3 phase II/III combination trial to be initiated by the end of 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.