GSK's NDA for UTI Drug Gepotidacin Gets FDA's Priority Review

GSK plc GSK announced that the FDA has accepted its new drug application (NDA) seeking approval for its investigational, first-in-class oral antibiotic, gepotidacin for treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in female adults and adolescents.

With the FDA granting a priority review to the NDA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on March 26, 2025.

If approved, gepotidacin could become the first in a new class of oral antibiotic medicines to be approved for treating uUTIs in more than 20 years.

Year to date, shares of GSK have increased 5.8% against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GSK's NDA Based on Data from Two Phase III Studies

The NDA for gepotidacin was based on data from two pivotal phase III studies — EAGLE-2 and EAGLE-3 — which evaluated the safety and efficacy of gepotidacin versus nitrofurantoin, the current standard of care for uUTI.

Within the studies, treatment with gepotidacin demonstrated non-inferiority to nitrofurantoin in female adults with confirmed uUTI and a uropathogen susceptible to nitrofurantoin.

Data from the EAGLE-2 study showed that treatment with gepotidacin resulted in therapeutic success in 50.6% of participants compared to 47% of participants who were treated with nitrofurantoin.

Data from the EAGLE-3 study showed that treatment with gepotidacin resulted in therapeutic success in 58.5% of participants compared to 43.6% of participants who received nitrofurantoin.

Importantly, the safety and tolerability profile of gepotidacin was similar to that seen in previous study data.

Another phase III study called EAGLE-1 is evaluating gepotidacin for treating patients with uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

Global regulatory filings for gepotidacin in uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea are expected to be submitted in 2025.

GSK's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share have moved up from $4.69 to $4.81. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $5.37 to $5.86. Year to date, shares of ANIP have risen 8.2%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 31.32%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Elevation Oncology’s 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 86 cents to 82 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from 90 cents to 86 cents. Year to date, shares of ELEV have increased 2.8%.

ELEV’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 12.05%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.47 to $1.44. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $1.95 to $1.94. Year to date, shares of VYGR have declined 6.2%.

VYGR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 104.33%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.