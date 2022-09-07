GSK's NDA for Daprodustat to be Reviewed by an FDA Panel

GSK plc GSK announced that the FDA has informed that it will conduct an advisory committee meeting to review the new drug application (NDA) seeking approval of daprodustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, for anemia associated with chronic renal disease (CKD).

The date of the meeting of the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee is set on Oct 26, 2022.

The FDA accepted GSK’s NDA for daprodustat in April and granted a standard review to the same. A decision is expected on Feb 1, 2023. A marketing authorization application (MAA) for daprodustat is also under review in Europe. Daprodustat is only approved in Japan as Duvroq for anemia associated with CKD.

GSK’s stock has declined 42.9% this year so far compared with a decrease of 24.6% for the industry.



The regulatory applications for daprodustat are based on data from the ASCEND phase III program, which consisted of five studies on daprodustat for the treatment of anemia across the spectrum of CKD, both on dialysis and not on dialysis.

All the studies met their primary efficacy and safety endpoints in non-dialysis and dialysis CKD patients. The studies showed that daprodustat improved or maintained hemoglobin (Hgb) levels within the target range. Data from key cardiovascular outcomes studies for non-dialysis (ASCEND-ND) and dialysis patients (ASCEND-D) showed that daprodustat was non-inferior to an erythropoietin stimulating agent, a standard treatment in such patient population, in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, the co-primary endpoint of both studies.

