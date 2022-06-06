GSK's measles prevention vaccine gets U.S. approval
June 6 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK
"We're proud to make Priorix available in the U.S. for the first time, adding a choice for providers to help protect patients against these highly-contagious diseases," GSK Head of U.S. Vaccines Judy Stewart said.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;)) Keywords: GSK FDA/PRIORIX (URGENT)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.