GSK's long-acting injection beats Truvada in HIV prevention trial

May 18 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L said on Monday an injection every other month of its antiviral drug cabotegravir was shown to be more effective at preventing an HIV infection than taking Gilead's GILD.O Truvada pill every day.

The British drugmaker said the drug trial involving men who have sex with men was stopped early after cabotegravir was found to be 69% more effective than the current standard of care, Truvada.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.