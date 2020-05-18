GSK

GSK's long-acting injection beats Truvada in HIV prevention trial

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday an injection every other month of its antiviral drug cabotegravir was shown to be more effective at preventing an HIV infection than taking Gilead's Truvada pill every day.

May 18 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L said on Monday an injection every other month of its antiviral drug cabotegravir was shown to be more effective at preventing an HIV infection than taking Gilead's GILD.O Truvada pill every day.

The British drugmaker said the drug trial involving men who have sex with men was stopped early after cabotegravir was found to be 69% more effective than the current standard of care, Truvada.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK GILD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters