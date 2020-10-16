GSK's long-acting HIV injection endorsed by EU panel

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L said on Friday an injection of its cabotegravir drug given every two months along with Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N rilpivirine was recommended for approval to treat HIV infections by a panel of the European health regulator.

The treatment is a long-acting regimen, which can reduce the number of doses required to 12 or six per year instead of a daily intake of pills.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

