GSK's Jemperli Gets EU Nod for Endometrial Cancer Expanded Use

GSK plc GSK announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization to its cancer drug, Jemperli (dostarlimab), for expanded use in primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The EC has now approved Jemperli in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel as a frontline treatment for mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) primary advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Until now, Jemperli was approved on a conditional basis in the EU as a monotherapy to treat adult patients with dMMR/MSI-H recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen. With the latest approval, Jemperli becomes eligible for an expanded patient population in Europe, including in earlier line-setting.

The latest EC nod for Jemperli in the frontline setting also converts this conditional approval to a full approval.

Shares of GSK have rallied 3.5% year to date against the industry’s decline of 20.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The EC’s nod for Jemperli in frontline use was based on pivotal data from Part 1 of the RUBY phase III study. Data from the study showed that treatment with Jemperli in combination with carboplatin plus paclitaxel resulted in a 72% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus chemotherapy alone.

The FDA approved Jemperli in combination with carboplatin plus paclitaxel as a frontline treatment for dMMR/MSI-H primary advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer in July 2023.

Jemperli is also approved for second-line endometrial cancer and dMMR recurrent or advanced solid tumors in the United States.

Jemperli is one of the recently approved drugs in GSK’s portfolio that has been seeing strong uptake owing to an increase in new patient starts in the United States. The drug generated sales worth £81 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Several label expansion studies are currently ongoing on Jemperli in endometrial cancer.

In a separate press release, GSK announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has accepted for review the regulatory application seeking label expansion of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Arexvy, for the prevention of RSV disease in adults aged 50-59 who are at a higher risk.

Arexvy is approved in Japan for the prevention of RSV disease in adults aged 60 years and above.

