GSK

GSK's India unit posts 9% rise in Q3 profit as input costs slump

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 07, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLAX.NS, the Indian unit of UK's GSK plc GSK.L, reported a 9.5% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, in line with analysts' estimates, as a sharp drop in input costs more than offset a revenue decline.

The Mumbai-based company, said consolidated net profit rose to 1.65 billion rupees ($20 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 1.50 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were also expecting a profit of 1.65 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Input costs for the company, which makes the Augmentin antibiotic and T-bact oinments to fight bacterial infections, slumped 61.2% to 470.1 million rupees.

Consolidated revenue from operations, however, fell 1.7% to 8.02 billion rupees.

The company's shares settled 0.2% higher at 1,240.15 rupees ahead of the results, while the Nifty pharma index .NIPHARM ended flat.

Last week, GSK beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts and unveiled an upbeat guidance for 2023. ($1 = 82.7090 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.