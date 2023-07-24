News & Insights

BioTech
GSK

GSK's HIV prevention drug gets European marketing nod

Credit: REUTERS/ANNA GORDON

July 24, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - GSK Plc GSK.L said on Monday that its HIV-focused unit ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir injected drug and tablets got marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency.

Cabotegravir is recommended in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually-acquired HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilogrammes, the company said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.