GSK's gonorrhoea vaccine receives FDA's 'fast-track' designation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 27, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - GSK's GSK.L vaccine candidate to treat sexually transmitted infection gonorrhoea has been granted a fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The Neisseria gonorrhoeae investigational vaccine is currently at a mid-stage trial and aims to demonstrate efficacy of the vaccine in healthy adults who are at high risk of the infection, the company said in a statement.

The FDA's "Fast Track" designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of potentially important new drugs and vaccines to treat or prevent serious conditions with unmet medical needs.

