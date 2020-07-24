GSK's blood cancer drug wins European panel thumbs-up

July 24 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline's experimental treatment for a common form of blood cancer won marketing approval from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel on Friday.

The approval came after a nod from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel which had earlier raised safety concerns about the drug.

EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) cleared belantamab mafodotin for treating adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who no longer respond to treatment with an immunomodulatory agent.

